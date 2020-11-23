Elizabeth "Betty" McIntyre-AllenBrownsburg - Elizabeth "Betty" A. McIntyre-Allen98, Brownsburg, passed away Nov. 22, 2020. Elizabeth had worked for the Social Security Administration and was a member of National Association of Retired Federal Employees, American Legion Auxiliary and Messiah Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by husbands Joseph McIntyre and Charles Allen and daughters Gretchen Lee and Virginia Dickey. Survivors include son John (Dottie) McIntyre; granddaughters Julie (Jim) Farthing, Connie (Todd) Wells, and Tammy (Mike) O'Haver; great grandchildren Tessa and Spencer Farthing and Parker Wells. Visitation will be from 10am to 11am Saturday Nov. 28 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 11am. Graveside services will be at 1:30pm in the Miami Baptist Cemetery, Adamsboro, IN. In compliance with current restrictions and regulations, guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.