1/1
Elizabeth "Betty" McIntyre-Allen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betty" McIntyre-Allen

Brownsburg - Elizabeth "Betty" A. McIntyre-Allen

98, Brownsburg, passed away Nov. 22, 2020. Elizabeth had worked for the Social Security Administration and was a member of National Association of Retired Federal Employees, American Legion Auxiliary and Messiah Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by husbands Joseph McIntyre and Charles Allen and daughters Gretchen Lee and Virginia Dickey. Survivors include son John (Dottie) McIntyre; granddaughters Julie (Jim) Farthing, Connie (Todd) Wells, and Tammy (Mike) O'Haver; great grandchildren Tessa and Spencer Farthing and Parker Wells. Visitation will be from 10am to 11am Saturday Nov. 28 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 11am. Graveside services will be at 1:30pm in the Miami Baptist Cemetery, Adamsboro, IN. In compliance with current restrictions and regulations, guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved