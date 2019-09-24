Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
Elizabeth Nadene Welch

Elizabeth Nadene Welch Obituary
Elizabeth Nadene Welch

Indianapolis - Elizabeth Nadene Welch, 95, of Indianapolis, passed away on September 24, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Ben Vick from Shelbyville Road Church of Christ will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
