Elizabeth Nadene Welch
Indianapolis - Elizabeth Nadene Welch, 95, of Indianapolis, passed away on September 24, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Ben Vick from Shelbyville Road Church of Christ will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019