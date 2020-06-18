Elizabeth Nicholls-ForstonIndianapolis - Elizabeth Charlier Nicholls-Forston, a chef who loved to cook for her family most, passed away unexpectedly on April 15th, at the age of 41.She is survived by her parents, Ron and Faye Nicholls, her sisters, Jessica (Keith), Emily (Kyle), Molly (Jake), her beloved nieces and nephews, Abby, Nathan, Bailey, Haiden, and Karson, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.Elizabeth was born on November 17, 1978 in Indianapolis, IN. She graduated as valedictorian from Scecina Memorial High School and continued her education at Indiana University, earning a degree in Chemistry. Her love of cooking began at an early age, learning side by side her Omi and mom. She turned her passion for cooking into a profession as a trained chef for over 10 years, and worked at renowned facilities, such as the Ritz Charles and the Columbia Club.Elizabeth did everything with a passion. She never did anything half-heartedly. She was a trivia master, a movie quote expert, an animal and nature lover, and even coached her little sisters' sports teams over the years.Elizabeth was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, niece and friend. She loved with "all her own heart" and she will be missed by so many.A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2pm at Little Flower Catholic Church, 4720 E. 13th Street, Indianapolis and the celebration of life will be at the Ritz Charles, 12156 N. Meridian St., Carmel, IN from 4-8pm.