Elizabeth "Bette" Rose Holland
Indianapolis - Elizabeth "Bette" Rose Holland, 86, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019, surrounded by her beloved husband of 62 years, Frank, and her children.
Bette was born on February 14, 1933, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was the only child of Henry Nelson and Mildred Livingston Hardy.
Bette grew up in Greencastle, Indiana. When she was 14, her mother passed away. Spending her teen years under the direction of Nelson, Bette developed an independent spirit and a willingness to tackle any task. Her softer side was nurtured by several of her mother's friends who took Bette under their wing. While she could dress for a dance, it was not unheard of to find her alongside Nelson as he tinkered under the hood of his car. Through the guidance of her father and these amazing women, she also learned the skills needed to run a household which she used for the rest of her life.
Bette's natural artistic and creative talents led her to earn a degree in Fine Arts from DePauw University in 1955. She was a member of Delta Gamma sorority and was honored to have one of her pieces of art included in a traveling display for DePauw University. Upon graduation, she moved to Indianapolis, Indiana, for a position in the display department at L.S. Ayres and Company. When she arrived in Indianapolis, she moved into Meredith Manor, a boarding house for women, where she became fast friends with Nancy Holland (Hannin). In January of 1957, Nancy introduced Bette to her brother, Frank Holland. And, the love story began. One month after meeting, Frank and Bette became engaged. Seven months later they married, and within the next year they started their family.
Bette was a wife and mother above all else. Raising four children, she taught them self-reliance and instilled in them her tenacity of spirit. While it is true that Bette was a wife and mother first, to be counted among her friends was something special. She cherished her family and her friends alike.
Bette excelled at pretty much anything she set her mind to including gardening, cooking, decorating, refinishing furniture, painting, giving any old object new life, finding the best deal, and even home repairs and body work on cars (seriously). As an interior decorator, Bette was hired to decorate several show homes but found the most joy volunteering her talent to family and friends in their decorating.
Bette was a member of Second Presbyterian Church and the Questors. She was an active supporter of Outrun the Sun. She was also a member of the Indiana University President's Circle. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son William Eric Holland.
She is survived by her husband, George Frank Holland II; three children: Steven Todd Holland (Teresa) of Carmel, IN; Roger Hardy Holland (Nancy) of West Chester, OH; Ellen Holland of Carmel, IN; and, daughter-in-law Jennifer Holland of Carmel, IN; six grandchildren: John Scott (Teeaira) and William George Holland; Eric Stewart and Thomas Hardy Holland; Alexandra Elizabeth and Adrienne Keyser Holland; and one great grandchild, Oliver William Holland. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Nancy Holland Hannin, and her children.
Visitation will be 4-7pm, on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Leppert Mortuary-Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th St. Indianapolis, IN 46240.
A memorial service will be at 11am on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Milner Chapel at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 N. Meridian St. Indianapolis, IN 46260. The Parlor will be open at 10am.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the William E. Holland Research fund - Outrun the Sun. www.outrunthesun.org, 8435 Keystone Crossing #175, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 6 to Sept. 12, 2019