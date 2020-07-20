Elizabeth "Liz" TiemeierIndianapolis - Elizabeth M. Tiemeierof Indianapolis passed away July 17, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis on November 24, 1925 to the late Clarence and Vesta (Little) Mathena. Elizabeth (Liz) worked as assistant bookkeeper at the A & P Grocery. After retiring form A & P she volunteered at the Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana. As a teenager, Liz enjoyed roller skating at Riverside Skating Rink. As an adult she enjoyed bowling with friends, sewing and reading mysteries. Liz was a member of our Shepherd Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years Robert C Tiemeier and daughter Debra J (Tiemeier) Snodgrass. Liz is survived by a daughter, Sharon (Mike) Doran, 5 grandchildren, Tracy (Tom) Beaumont, Brett (Shawna) Doran, Ryan (Ginny) Doran, Justin Snodgrass, and Elizabeth (Ross) Wilson. She is also survived by 11 great-great grandchildren, Lauren, Ethan, Kylie and Maya Beaumont, Henry and Bennett Doran, Alyssa and Alaina Doran, Kane and Jaylee Snodgrass and Baker Wilson. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday July 24, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be in West Ridge Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Shepherd Lutheran Church.