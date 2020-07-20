1/1
Elizabeth "Liz" Tiemeier
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Liz" Tiemeier

Indianapolis - Elizabeth M. Tiemeier

of Indianapolis passed away July 17, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis on November 24, 1925 to the late Clarence and Vesta (Little) Mathena. Elizabeth (Liz) worked as assistant bookkeeper at the A & P Grocery. After retiring form A & P she volunteered at the Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana. As a teenager, Liz enjoyed roller skating at Riverside Skating Rink. As an adult she enjoyed bowling with friends, sewing and reading mysteries. Liz was a member of our Shepherd Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years Robert C Tiemeier and daughter Debra J (Tiemeier) Snodgrass. Liz is survived by a daughter, Sharon (Mike) Doran, 5 grandchildren, Tracy (Tom) Beaumont, Brett (Shawna) Doran, Ryan (Ginny) Doran, Justin Snodgrass, and Elizabeth (Ross) Wilson. She is also survived by 11 great-great grandchildren, Lauren, Ethan, Kylie and Maya Beaumont, Henry and Bennett Doran, Alyssa and Alaina Doran, Kane and Jaylee Snodgrass and Baker Wilson. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday July 24, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be in West Ridge Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Shepherd Lutheran Church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel - Speedway
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel - Speedway
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 21, 2020
May the love of family and friends help carry you through your grief...
David Filson- West Ridge Park
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved