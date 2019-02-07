Services
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
Eljean Mason
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Southminster Presbyterian Church
9950 Southeastern Ave.
Indianapolis, IN
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Southminster Presbyterian Church
9950 Southeastern Ave.
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis - Eljean Kathryn (Ester) Mason, 93, of Indianapolis, passed away February 3, 2019. She was born in Guilford, IN the daughter of the late William and Anna (Stutz) Ester. She worked for Farm Bureau Insurance in Indianapolis for 29 years retiring in 1986. She and her husband were Charter Members of the Southminster Presbyterian Church. She married Robert L. Mason July 29, 1944, and he preceded her in death in 2013 after 69 years of marriage. She was also preceded by her brother, Willard Ester and sisters, Velma Brandt and Ethel Brandt.

She is survived by her children, Jeryl Lee (Joe) Colter, Jana (John) Gruner, and Darla (Frank) Terry; grandchildren, Andrea (Matt) Carrothers, Allison (Trent) Bodine, Adam (Shelby) Gruner and Mason (Taylor) Terry; great-grandchildren Elise, Marin and Graham Bodine, Ruby and Gus Gruner, Theo Carrothers and Leira Terry; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM, Friday, February 8, 2019 at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 9950 Southeastern Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46239. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the service time at the church. Burial will be in Orchard Hill Cemetery in Wanamaker.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Nurses and Staff at Hamilton Trace for caring for Eljean for the last 6 years.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Southminster Presbyterian Church.



www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 7, 2019
