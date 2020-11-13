1/1
Ella Cunningham
1928 - 2020
Ella Cunningham

Indianapolis - Ella Alice Teckenbrock Parks Cunningham 92 - Indianapolis, passed November 11, 2020. She was born August 24, 1928 in Indianapolis to the late Walter & Maude Teckenbrock.

Ella was a graduate of Ben Davis High School and the first child born to a member of the Mars Hill Free Methodist Church where she remained a member for her entire life. Ella, along with her husband Kenny Parks, mentored countless youth & young adults as they aided in growing the church to over 350. Ella had a dedicated career as bookkeeper serving Hoosiers at the Indiana Dept of Natural Resources for over 23 years.

Ella married Ray Cunningham in January 1982. During their time together they traveled all 50 states & spent winters in Florida for some years.

Ella was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Earl, Walter, Ellis,

Paul & twin Arthur; stepson Gary Cunningham & stepdaughter Tina McManama.

Ella is survived by Stephen Parks loving son, Beverly Blake (Robert) loving daughter; Lesli Nevarez (Ivan) & Kristin Salmon (Matt) granddaughters; Sophia Nevarez great grand-daughter & Cameron Salmon great grandson; many nieces & nephews incl Jimmy Parks (Sheri), Joyce Wilson (Donnie), Sharon Juhlin (Curt), Mary Jane McCarthy, Deana Hurst, Charlene, Kyla; along with Larry Cunningham (Karen) stepson & many step grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be 2:00-4:00pm November 15th and, also 1 hour before service on Monday at Jones Family Mortuary Mooresville, IN. Funeral celebration will be Monday November 16th at 11:30 am. Burial will be 2:00pm at Forest Lawn Greenwood 1977 S State Road 135.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Jones Family Mortuary
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jones Family Mortuary
NOV
16
Funeral
11:30 AM
Jones Family Mortuary
NOV
16
Burial
02:00 PM
Forest Lawn Greenwood
Funeral services provided by
Jones Family Mortuary
4165 E Allison Rd
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-0200
