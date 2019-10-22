|
|
Ella Maxine Phelps
Indianapolis - Ms. Ella Maxine Phelps 77 of Indianapolis, passed away Tues. Oct. 15, 2019. She was a member of Overcoming Church and served on the Bereavement Committee and was an Intercessory Prayer Warrior. She was employed with Winona Memorial Hospital retiring after 42 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother; James Mitchell and one sister; Lillian Mitchell.
She leaves to cherish her memory; sons; David Phelps and Darryl Allen, daughters; Cheryl Allen and Tina Spells, adopted daughter; Gina Weathers, brothers; Paul Manning and Orlander Mitchell, sister; Alberta Manning Jones, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held Fri. Oct. 25, 2019 12:00 p.m. at Overcoming Church 2203 Columbia Ave. with calling from 10:00 a.m. to Service time. Arrangements Entrusted to Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019