Ellanor M. Vice
Lafayette - Ellanor M. Vice, age 98, of Lafayette, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away at Five Star Residences of Lafayette 9:10 PM Friday June 12, 2020. She was born in Fowler, IN July 28, 1921, the daughter of the late Walter and Ruth Lank Vice. Ellanor was a 1940 graduate of Fowler, IN High School and later graduated from the Home Hospital School of Nursing, receiving her degree as a Registered Nurse. She briefly was employed as a nurse for Home Hospital, and on May 15, 1945, she joined the U.S. Army as a nurse during World War II, being discharged with the rank of 2nd Lieutenant on August 17, 1946. Following her discharge from the Army, Ellanor joined the nursing staff of what now is the Roudebush Veterans Administration Hospital in Indianapolis from 1946 until her retirement in 1973. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of American Legion Post 438 in Indianapolis. Ellanor joined a sign language group called Friends Signing and after learning to sign, enjoyed signing for church and nursing home groups, especially at Christmas. She was active in the women's memorial group from World War II, and participated in an Honor Flight in 2015. Ellanor was an avid reader, had quite the collection of glass paperweights and was addicted to Hershey Milk Chocolate Kisses. Surviving are cousins Jane McGriff Bice (Lin) of West Lafayette and Mildred (Bob) Hires of Whitehouse, OH; and by second cousins, Jennifer and Kyla Andrews of South Bend, IN; Eric Jeanne, Ella and Cora McGriff of Bowling Green, KY. In observance of COVID-19 health precautions, a private visitation will be held at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Oxford, IN on Tuesday, Pastor Bruce White officiating. Interment will follow in Justus Cemetery with military graveside rites. Memorials may be directed to the Oxford Lions Club or the Benton Community Service and Food Co-op. Please leave memories and condolences at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Oxford is honored to serve the Vice family.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.