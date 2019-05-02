Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Ellen Beatte Obituary
Ellen Beatte

Ellen Beatte

Greenfield - 95, passed away April 29, 2019. She was born July 29, 1923 in Louisville, KY, to the late Thomas and Eunice Stobbe. Ellen married William F. Beatte, May 20, 1943, and he preceded her in death in 1991. She was employed as a secretary for RCA for 36 years, retiring in 1985, and with Owen Insulation for 12 ½ years, retiring in 2005. Ellen was a member of the United Methodist Church and the RCA Retirement Club.

Visitation will Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.

Ellen is survived by her dear friends, Marta and Gregory Grinstead; and their children, Justin A. Grinstead (Annie), Ryan L. Grinstead (Summer) and Alyse N. Wilson (Jake); and their grandchildren, Carter, Kolt, Rylee, Owen and Henley. Memorial contributions are suggested to the . www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 2, 2019
