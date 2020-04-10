|
Ellen C. Carr
Ellen C Carr passed away April 7, 2020. Ellen was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker to her six children. Ellen worked 10 years at Zurich Insurance prior to her retirement in 2008. She was preceded in death by her eldest son Dan. Survivors include her husband of 53 years Dan and children Vincent, Joseph, Mary (John) Findlay, Michael (Julie), and Julie (Martin) McAfee and six grandchildren. A private grave site service will be later this month at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020