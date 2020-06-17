Ellen Cahill
Horseshoe Bay, TX - Ellen Cahill passed away peacefully at 85 with family in Horseshoe Bay, Texas on June 11, 2020.
Ellen was born in Boston, Massachusetts on September 24, 1934. She lived in the Boston area and worked at the New England Telephone Company until her marriage to Tom Cahill in 1962. She and Tom moved to Florida and started their family shortly thereafter.
Following time in Florida as well as Charleston, South Carolina, Ellen spent the majority of her married life in Indiana, moving to Carmel in 1976 and living in Fishers prior to her passing. She was most passionate about children and animals. She worked for Kinder Care in Fishers for 15 years and loved spending time with children and teaching them. She was affectionately known as "Miss Ellen" by her students. Ellen loved traveling with her family and had fond memories of trips to Greece and Australia.
Preceding her in death were her husband Tom Cahill and her two sisters, Mary Boudreaux and Virginia Neill, both from Braintree, Massachusetts. She was a beloved mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Judi (Fishers, Indiana), her son Tom and his wife Dawna and their daughter Maxine who reside on the Gold Coast in Australia. Ellen is also survived by her four nieces -Anne McCabe, Mary Ellen Boudreaux and Sheila McKinley, all from Braintree, Massachusetts, along with Susan Kelly of Acworth, Georgia.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled in the near future in Carmel and a memorial service will be held in Randolph, Massachusetts next month.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Hamilton County in Noblesville, 1721 Pleasant Street, Noblesville, Indiana 4606 or via the website at www.hamiltonhumane.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.