Ellen Cecille (Donegan) Stepnakowski
With sadness we announce the passing of Ellen Cecille (Donegan) Stepnakowski on September 8th, 2020. Born in Detroit, MI on 5/2/1930, mom enjoyed 44 years of marriage to Walter (Mike) Stepnakowski, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Lucille Summers, and her son, Walter Stepnakowski Jr. (Lynn), and daughters, Maureen Hougland (Dave), Marilyn Koenig(Phil) and Maryellen Spradley (David) as well as 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandkids with one more on the way!
Ellen graduated with her RN degree from Marian College and worked as an RN at Bedford Medical Center and St. Vincent's before her retirement. She was a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church for 25 years and lived in MI, IL, and IN before her final stop in Findlay, OH.
The family would like to thank the numerous caregivers who assisted Mom in the past 6 years, as words cannot express the dedication and care involved. Due to Covid, a celebration of life will be considered at a later date. Contributions may be made to the National Alzheimer's Association
or the charity of one's choice
.