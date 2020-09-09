Ellen Donegan Stepnakowsi
Detroit, MI - Ellen Donegan Stepnakowsi, 90. Born in Detroit MI 5-2-30 Died in Findlay OH 9-8-20 after a long, courageous battle with dementia. Married Walter (Mike) Stepnakowsi 11-19-55 and he died in 2000. She lived in Detroit MI, Sterling IL, Bedford IN, Indianapolis IN, Fishers IN and Findlay OH. She attended St. Lukes' Catholic Church, Indianapolis for 25 years. She realized her dream of becoming a nurse in her adult life. Walt and Ellen sacrificially loved their grandchildren; they even retired and relocated so that they could help care for them. Those who knew them were blessed for the privilege. Her motto was "You're as young as you feel." She is survived by her children Walt Stepnakowski Jr., Carmel IN, Maureen (David) Hougland, Carmel IN, Marilyn (Phil) Koenig, Findlay OH, Maryellen (David) Spradley, Carmel IN, sister, Lucille Summers, Livonia MI, 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Due to COVID, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons, Valparaiso University, Alzheimer's Association
or a charity of choice
.