|
|
Ellen Hoffman
Indianapolis - Ellen Hoffman, 71, of Indianapolis, passed away February 4, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Gary Hoffman as well as several siblings. She earned a Master of Arts in Education from the University of Indianapolis and taught English for 33 years at Tech High School. Calling Saturday, February 16, 2019, 1-3 pm at the Indianapolis Liederkranz, 1416 E. Washington St., with memorial services following at 3pm at the Liederkranz. For those choosing to make a memorial contribution, the family has asked that they be sent to the Indianapolis Liederkranz, in lieu of flowers. To view the complete obituary, visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 10, 2019