Ellen Irene Parran
Ellen Irene Parran, 91 passed away May 27, 2020. Public Visitation is Friday June 12, 2020 from 4-8pm at Raven Brook Bible Church 5102 Central Ave. Services follow Saturday at 11am with viewing from 9-11am and burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Quincy J. Webster Funeral Chapel.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
