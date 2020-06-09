Or Copy this URL to Share

Ellen Irene Parran, 91 passed away May 27, 2020. Public Visitation is Friday June 12, 2020 from 4-8pm at Raven Brook Bible Church 5102 Central Ave. Services follow Saturday at 11am with viewing from 9-11am and burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Quincy J. Webster Funeral Chapel.









