Ellen June Doty
Indianapolis - Ellen June Doty, 83, went to heaven at her home at Robin Run Village in Indianapolis, Indiana on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born on May 26, 1934, in Kansas City, Missouri, and is a daughter of Paul Christian Paulson and Ellen Lisa Victoria Kristenson Paulson. She married Roger F. Doty on July 8, 1956 in Merriam, Kansas at her parent's home. The family lived in Germany and Newton Iowa and then moved to Connersville in 1967. In 2013 Ellen and Roger moved to Indianapolis.
Ellen was co-owner with husband, Roger, of The Haley Press Printing Company and worked as a Graphic Artist during the 1970's. She was a member of The Hoosier Art Salon, White Water Valley Art Association, ADOU, Quester, Indianapolis Museum, and the Danish American Center in Minneapolis.
Ellen was a patient, generous, loving, creative woman, wife, mother of 2, Teacher of Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, Artist, Culinary whiz, Gardener, Church leader, she also enjoyed serving church receptions with her friend Betty Jobe. She also was a Deacon and a Elder at the First Presbyterian Church of Connersville.
Ellen enjoyed extensive travel around the US and globally, cooking and entertaining family and friends at home, gardening, making wine, making her own Christmas Cards for years, loved her Scandinavian roots and cousins in Denmark, and carried on many Danish traditions with her own family. She loved to shop and give to others and she was always dressed fashionably!
She is survived by her children: Marc (Diana) Doty, Shalimar, Florida and Marcia (Michael) DeBolt, Hartford, Connecticut, a grandson, Christopher Doty, Silver Spring, Maryland; brothers, Don Paul Paulson, California, Keith Bernard Paulson, Oregon and sister, Janis Marie Chrisman, New Mexico.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Dale Cemetery, Connersville, Indiana; with Pastor Karel Hanhart officiating. Memorials contributions may be to the funeral home for the First Presbyterian Church of Connersville or The White Water Valley Art Association. For additional information and to send condolences or memories, go to www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 11 to May 12, 2020.