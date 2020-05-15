Ellen L. (Watson) Cantrell
Indianapolis - 78, passed peacefully and entered eternal life on Monday, April 20, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Ellen was born January 30, 1942 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Willie James and Hester Watson as the second of three children. She attended Crispus Attucks High School and studied Nursing at IUPUI for nearly 4 years. Ellen, a strong and virtuous Christian woman, spent her life serving Jesus Christ and loving and caring for her family, friends and community. Ellen leaves a legacy of faith, high standards, and precious memories to her children: Sandra Cantrell (Khandee), Kevyn Cameron, Karyn Marshall (David) and Dana Coe (Estell); and many grandchildren, family and friends. Interment: Floral Park Cemetery. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made at: TBN.org, Daystar.com or Nursing.IUPUI.edu.
Indianapolis - 78, passed peacefully and entered eternal life on Monday, April 20, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Ellen was born January 30, 1942 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Willie James and Hester Watson as the second of three children. She attended Crispus Attucks High School and studied Nursing at IUPUI for nearly 4 years. Ellen, a strong and virtuous Christian woman, spent her life serving Jesus Christ and loving and caring for her family, friends and community. Ellen leaves a legacy of faith, high standards, and precious memories to her children: Sandra Cantrell (Khandee), Kevyn Cameron, Karyn Marshall (David) and Dana Coe (Estell); and many grandchildren, family and friends. Interment: Floral Park Cemetery. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made at: TBN.org, Daystar.com or Nursing.IUPUI.edu.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020.