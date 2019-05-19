|
|
Ellie Siskind
Indianapolis - Ellie Siskind, Indianapolis - 85 died May 2, 2019 in The Highlands of Louisville in the care of her son. Born in Chicago, Illinois, Ellie was the first child of Ray and Elsie Tyson. Ellie's father was a businessman and always supportive of Ellie's art talent. Ellie married the love of her life, George Siskind in 1970. They lived in Broad Ripple.
Ellie Siskind was an award-winning Indianapolis artist with work purchased by four museums and collected nationally. Siskind's paintings reveal facets of human emotion including hatred, grief, loss, love & joy. Siskind's art appeared in 50+ group exhibitions & 14 1-person shows. Her bibliography includes 45+ articles & reviews in various publications & books. elliesiskind.com; Facebook Group: Ellie Siskind Artist (Larry Rother, 502-235-2707)
Ellie studied at Wichita Art Association, Stephens College, Kansas City Art Institute,
Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (BS Art Education). Taught at Marian College 1972-1982 and Indianapolis Art Center, 30 yrs.
Survived by loving sons Larry & Chris Rother, 3 granddaughters, 2 great grandchildren, brother Ray Tyson and many loving close personal friends. Ellie loved her dogs & cats.
Memorial Service Sunday June 30th 2pm, Indianapolis Art Center, 820 E 62nd, indplsartcenter.org receiving donations in memory of Ellie.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 19, 2019