Ellis Dwight Mills



- - Ellis Dwight Mills, Sr, 61 made his transition to be with the Lord on June 17, 2020. Ellis was born in Pennsylvania but spent his formative years in Indianapolis, IN attending IPS School 20 and Emmerich Manual High School. Ellis worked for the U.S. Postal Service for over 34 years. He retired in 2012. He leaves to cherish his memory his life partner of 43 years, Denise R., children, Ellis D. Mills, Jr, Crystal M. Mills, and Brandon J. Mills, Sr, his grandchildren, great granddaughter, his siblings George E. Shoulders, William E. Shoulders(Barbara), Michael A. Mills, Jerome W. Mills(Debra), and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Homecoming Service will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 12: 00 p.m. at Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home Peoples Chapel with calling from 10:00 a.m. to Service time. Burial in Washington Park North Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store