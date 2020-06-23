Ellis Dwight Mills
Ellis Dwight Mills

- - Ellis Dwight Mills, Sr, 61 made his transition to be with the Lord on June 17, 2020. Ellis was born in Pennsylvania but spent his formative years in Indianapolis, IN attending IPS School 20 and Emmerich Manual High School. Ellis worked for the U.S. Postal Service for over 34 years. He retired in 2012. He leaves to cherish his memory his life partner of 43 years, Denise R., children, Ellis D. Mills, Jr, Crystal M. Mills, and Brandon J. Mills, Sr, his grandchildren, great granddaughter, his siblings George E. Shoulders, William E. Shoulders(Barbara), Michael A. Mills, Jerome W. Mills(Debra), and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Homecoming Service will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 12: 00 p.m. at Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home Peoples Chapel with calling from 10:00 a.m. to Service time. Burial in Washington Park North Cemetery.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home
JUN
30
Service
12:00 PM
Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home
5252 E. 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 923-2381
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

