Mr. Elma Neal
Indianapolis - Mr. Elma Neal, 88, passed away on August 7. On Friday August 16, there will be visitation from 5-8 pm, and on Saturday August 17 the viewing will be from 11am-12pm followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 12 pm at Barnes United Methodist Church, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
The widower of Izetta Neal, he is survived by his children, Wayne Neal (Marian), Roselyn Neal, Lillian Bacon, Linda Hazelwood, Anthony Neal (Linda), Mark Neal (Cheryl), Jerrod Neal (Melanie), Janice Neal Sargent (Gerald), and Nick Terrell; 18 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren, his twin Thelma Neal, and sisters, Beatrice Whitley, and Esther Johnson (Frank).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 15, 2019