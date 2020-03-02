Resources
Elmer F. Lahmann

Elmer F. Lahmann Obituary
Elmer F. Lahmann

Indianapolis - Elmer F. Lahmann, 89, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away February 8th, 2020. He leaves behind his daughter, Laura Lahmann Schultz (Darrin Hugill) and granddaughter, Elizabeth. He also leaves behind his treasured friend, Tim Osborne, whom he loved like a son. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Geraldine Lahmann and his sister, Geraldine Wemmer (Robert). A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

We will mourn his passing as we mourned his absence, with unshakeable love.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
