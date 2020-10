Or Copy this URL to Share

Elmer "Gene" Garriott



Greenfield - Elmer G. Garriott, 88, formerly known as "Airplane" to his co-workers, passed away October 18, 2020. Visitation will be October 24, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a funeral and masonic service at 1 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary. Burial will follow at Park Cemetery with full military rites presented.









