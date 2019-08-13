Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Calling hours
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Elmer Robert "Blacky" Blackburn

Elmer Robert "Blacky" Blackburn
Elmer Robert "Blacky" Blackburn

Indianapolis - 93, of Indianapolis passed away on August 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Auda Ruth (Durham) Blackburn. He was born on June 25, 1926 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the Late Elmer and Marie Blackburn. He attended Lawrence Central High School, was a Purple Heart veteran of W.W.II, and retired from Indiana Bell Telephone Co. (AT&T).

Elmer is survived by: son, Gary Robert Blackburn; daughter, Teri Lynne D'Hoore; one grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.

He was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church, The Telephone Pioneers of America, Oakland Masonic Lodge #140, and the Scottish Rite.

Friends may call on from 12noon - 2pm, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. A funeral service will be immediately following at 2pm, also at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Christ Presbyterian Church, 7879 Carroll Rd 700 W, McCordsville, IN 46055.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 13, 2019
