Elmer Robert "Blacky" Blackburn
Indianapolis - 93, of Indianapolis passed away on August 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Auda Ruth (Durham) Blackburn. He was born on June 25, 1926 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the Late Elmer and Marie Blackburn. He attended Lawrence Central High School, was a Purple Heart veteran of W.W.II, and retired from Indiana Bell Telephone Co. (AT&T).
Elmer is survived by: son, Gary Robert Blackburn; daughter, Teri Lynne D'Hoore; one grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.
He was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church, The Telephone Pioneers of America, Oakland Masonic Lodge #140, and the Scottish Rite.
Friends may call on from 12noon - 2pm, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. A funeral service will be immediately following at 2pm, also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Christ Presbyterian Church, 7879 Carroll Rd 700 W, McCordsville, IN 46055.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 13, 2019