Elmira Greene



Indianapolis - 83, Passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, husband Everett, Sr., sister Carolyn, sons Vincent, Marcellus, & Everett, Jr.; Services: Sat., Nov.7, 2020 at Puritan MBC; viewing 10am - Noon followed by Celebration service. Interment - Crown Hill cemetery.









