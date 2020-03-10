Services
Williams and Bluitt Funeral Home
5252 E. 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 923-2381
Indianapolis - Mr. Elmon N. Myers, 105, of Indianapolis, passed away Tue. Mar. 3, 2020. He was a 93 year member of Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal Church 2253 Dr. Andrew J. Brown Ave. where service will be held Sat. Mar. 14, 2020 12:00 p.m. with calling from 10:00 a.m. to Service Time Burial in Crown Hill Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memory; children, Elinor Nelson and Louis G. (Charlotte) Myers, 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service Entrusted to Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
