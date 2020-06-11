Elnora Williams
Brownsburg - Elnora M. Williams
Brownsburg, Indiana passed away peacefully in her home during the early morning hours of June 8th at the age of 96. Elnora was born near Muncie, Indiana to late Robert and Evangeline Wilkins on May 27th, 1924. Elnora graduated from Muncie Central High School attended Ball State University. Elnora was married to Alton E. Williams on December 1st, 1946. Elnora always insisted that "God had meant for Al and me to be together".
Elnora was preceded in death by her husband Al, her granddaughter Christina L. Williams, and her great-grandson Matthew Miller. Elnora is survived by her three children: Mr. John D. Williams (wife Bette) of Harmony, Florida, Catherine A. Bloemker (husband Edward) of Brownsburg, Indiana, and Richard L. Williams (wife Hettie) of Tampa, Florida. She has 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Elnora was an Auditor for American States Insurance Company, and she enjoyed the occasional travel related to her work. Elnora was a member of Brownsburg Christian Church and, more recently Calvary United Methodist Church. She was a volunteer and officer of the Hendricks County Hospital Guild and the League of Women Voters.
Elnora was a kind, gentle, and thoughtful woman. She had many friends. She deeply loved her husband, and she cherished her children and grandchildren. Elnora loved to knit and had created hundreds of hats, scarves, which she gave to Wheeler Mission in Indianapolis.
Our family wishes to thank Mom (Grandma, Great Grandma) for her patience, love, kindness, tenderness, and above all, her unconditional love. She is no longer physically with us in this world, but her spirit still touches every one of us every day. We believe, as she did, that God will re-unite us all again one day.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to Calvary United Methodist Church, 575 W. Northfield Dr., Brownsburg, IN 46112. A private family service will be held Saturday June 13 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Brownsburg - Elnora M. Williams
Brownsburg, Indiana passed away peacefully in her home during the early morning hours of June 8th at the age of 96. Elnora was born near Muncie, Indiana to late Robert and Evangeline Wilkins on May 27th, 1924. Elnora graduated from Muncie Central High School attended Ball State University. Elnora was married to Alton E. Williams on December 1st, 1946. Elnora always insisted that "God had meant for Al and me to be together".
Elnora was preceded in death by her husband Al, her granddaughter Christina L. Williams, and her great-grandson Matthew Miller. Elnora is survived by her three children: Mr. John D. Williams (wife Bette) of Harmony, Florida, Catherine A. Bloemker (husband Edward) of Brownsburg, Indiana, and Richard L. Williams (wife Hettie) of Tampa, Florida. She has 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Elnora was an Auditor for American States Insurance Company, and she enjoyed the occasional travel related to her work. Elnora was a member of Brownsburg Christian Church and, more recently Calvary United Methodist Church. She was a volunteer and officer of the Hendricks County Hospital Guild and the League of Women Voters.
Elnora was a kind, gentle, and thoughtful woman. She had many friends. She deeply loved her husband, and she cherished her children and grandchildren. Elnora loved to knit and had created hundreds of hats, scarves, which she gave to Wheeler Mission in Indianapolis.
Our family wishes to thank Mom (Grandma, Great Grandma) for her patience, love, kindness, tenderness, and above all, her unconditional love. She is no longer physically with us in this world, but her spirit still touches every one of us every day. We believe, as she did, that God will re-unite us all again one day.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to Calvary United Methodist Church, 575 W. Northfield Dr., Brownsburg, IN 46112. A private family service will be held Saturday June 13 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.