Elroy P. Heraly
Indianapolis - Elroy "Roy" P. Heraly, 90, Indianapolis, Indiana, died on October 10, 2020. Roy was born on October 18, 1929 in New Franken, Wisconsin to Henry and Josephine Heraly. He graduated in 1946 from Casco High School (Casco, WI). Roy joined the Army in 1947 as a Private and after 27 years he returned as a Lieutenant Colonel, Regular Army, in the Army Medical Service Corps. While in service, he attended college courses nights and graduated from the University of Maryland in 1962. He continued to pursue graduate studies and received his Masters in Health Care Administration in 1970 from Baylor University (Waco, TX). He served in many locations in the USA, Germany, Thailand and Korea. He loved the Army and met his first wife, Ann, in Germany where they were married in 1952 and eventually had three children: Mark, Michele and Thomas. They always looked forward to the next of many assignments and new friends.
After leaving the Army in 1973, Roy spent five years as the Assistant Administrator for Emergency Services at Wishard Memorial Hospital (Indianapolis) and was involved in the formation of the paramedic program. In 1979, Roy and Ann started their own business, ASI Signs. They were very proud of their employees, calling them the "best in town". Ann passed away in 1990. Roy's son, Tom, and other family members manage ASI presently.
In 1993, Roy married Jo-Ann who loved to travel. Together, they traveled to many places in the world and made many friends in their travels. Their favorite was to spend the month of February in Naples, FL with many dear friends.
Roy was a member of the VFW Post 7119, Knight of Columbus Council 5290, The Breakfast Optimist Club and the Military Officers Association of America. Roy remained active in the Catholic Church throughout his life. Roy was an avid bowler, proudly scoring a 300 game in 1994, and he was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers. He loved to read and was never without a book or magazine at hand. He enjoyed life and would ask "Did I do alright, Dear Lord?" He was loved by his family and adored by his grandchildren and great grandchildren, who called him Opa.
He is survived by his wife, Jo-Ann; daughter, Michele Reid (Bill) and son, Thomas (Laura); grandchildren: Mark, Anna, Kevin (Morgan), Grace and Garrett; and great-granddaughter, Chloe, all raised in Indianapolis; step-daughters, Lonnette Voris (Bryan) and son Taylor of Ohio, Laura Fizel, Lydia Fizel (Helen) and son, Christopher (Katelyn) of Greenwood, IN; stepson, John Fizel (Beth) and sons, Joseph and Jacob and great grandchildren, Jase, Josie and Aubree of Greenwood, IN.
Also surviving are brother, Hank Heraly (Doris) of Green Bay, WI and sister, Elaine Dart of Appelton, WI and many nieces and nephews.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ann and their son, Mark John. Also by brothers, LeRoy, Loyd, Carl, Al and Joey; sisters-in-law, Rita Heraly and Jane Heraly and brother-in-law, Ervin Dart, all of Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
(https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html
) or the Alzheimer's Association
(https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=32112&32112.donation=form1
).
Friends may visit with the family from 12 Noon until 2pm, Friday, October 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery (Mausoleum Chapel), where a Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow beginning at 2pm. Entombment with military honors will follow mass in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.