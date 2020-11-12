Elsa F. Kramer
INDIANAPOLIS - Elsa F. Kramer, 63, died November 7, 2020 at Community Hospital East where she had been hospitalized since October 28 after suffering a stroke. She remained non-responsive after being placed in a medically-induced coma so in accordance with her wishes, she was removed from life support and allowed to pass in comfort, peace, and dignity.
Kramer was an accomplished editor, journalist, publisher, researcher, scholar, librarian, and educator whose four-decade career spanned the transition of the printing and publishing industry as well as the field of education into digital media and online instruction.
She was the CFO of Apple Press Inc., a printing and publishing services company established in 1983 in Broad Ripple. In addition to administrative support she was involved in the writing, editing, and design of public policy papers and book and magazine projects for the company, including Indy Midtown Magazine and Branches Magazine. She also maintained a sole proprietorship that provided strategic research and editorial services, primarily to clients in nonprofit educational publishing and museum settings.
Kramer obtained a B.A. in English from Indiana University and throughout her life retained a curiosity and eagerness to learn new things. In 2005 she earned an MLS from the Indiana University School of Library and Information Science, Indianapolis. Since 2009, she developed online course content and taught online library and information science courses there as an adjunct instructor. In 2013, she earned an MPA in public/nonprofit management from the Indiana University School of Public and Environmental Affairs.
Devoted to the First Amendment, Kramer held that without it, the other amendments are hard to enforce. She believed that literacy is the key that opens all opportunity doors and she longed for the day when education and health care became universally mandated public goods. Her guiding principle was the Golden Rule of treating others the way one wants to be treated.
Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Thomas P. Healy; beloved canine, Nellie; cousins Lisa Sacco, Mooresville, NC; Tom Black, Emily Black, Bloomington, IN; and Sarah Hochberg, Chicago. Arrangements by Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple. More at https://flannerbuchanan.com/obit/elsa-florence-kramer/
.