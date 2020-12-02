1/1
Elsa Knoy
1932 - 2020
Elsa Knoy

Indianapolis - Elsa Elise (Habenicht) Knoy, 88, of Indianapolis passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Vincent

Hospital. She was born in Monmouth, IL on August 17, 1932 to George August and Anna Marie

(Bochrensen) Habenicht. Elsa attended Hayden, IN schools, graduated in 1950. She also graduated from

Indianapolis General Hospital School for Nurses in 1953. She retired from 50+ years nursing career in

2006 from Clarian Health Methodist IU-Riley. Elsa is survived by her son, Les Knoy; 2 daughters Linda Anderson and Tina Bruce; 4 grandchildren Matthew and Clint Knoy, Nathan and Aaron Bruce; 4 great grandchildren, Caleb, Mikayla, Colby and Charlee Knoy. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Glen Knoy.

Services for Elsa will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 12pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home 1977

S. SR 135 Greenwood, IN 46143. Friends may visit from 10AM until time of service. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Chris Cain to preside.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
