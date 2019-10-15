|
|
Elsa Waltz
Greenwood - Elsa Louise (Stumpf) Waltz, age 92, of Greenwood, wife of the late Virgil Waltz, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, with her family at her side.
Funeral services for Elsa will be held on Thursday, October 17 at 12:00 noon at Concordia Lutheran Church in Greenwood. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00AM until the time of service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019