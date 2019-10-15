Services
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
317-881-2514
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Concordia Lutheran Church
305 Howard Road
Greenwood , IN
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Concordia Lutheran Church
305 Howard Road
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens
View Map
Elsa Waltz Obituary
Elsa Waltz

Greenwood - Elsa Louise (Stumpf) Waltz, age 92, of Greenwood, wife of the late Virgil Waltz, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, with her family at her side.

Funeral services for Elsa will be held on Thursday, October 17 at 12:00 noon at Concordia Lutheran Church in Greenwood. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00AM until the time of service.

Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
