|
|
Elsie Dinsmore Long Beale
Indianapolis - 93, passed away September 30, 2019. Elsie was a former resident of Elnora, Indiana and Franklin, Virginia. Elsie is survived by her daughter, Linda (Gene) Schulstad; son, Johnny Marvin (Judy) Long; grandchildren, Tara (Marc) Sciscoe of Indianapolis, IN; Tammy (Bill) Crown of Portola Valley, CA; Wendy (Aaron) Brookman of Gilbert, AZ; Duane (Juanita) Long of Lewisville, TX; Kelli Stover of Marion, IL; and Mark Long of Prattville, AL. Interment will be at the Black Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Franklin, Virginia. To view an extended obituary please visit www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019