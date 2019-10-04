Services
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Beale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Dinsmore Long Beale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie Dinsmore Long Beale Obituary
Elsie Dinsmore Long Beale

Indianapolis - 93, passed away September 30, 2019. Elsie was a former resident of Elnora, Indiana and Franklin, Virginia. Elsie is survived by her daughter, Linda (Gene) Schulstad; son, Johnny Marvin (Judy) Long; grandchildren, Tara (Marc) Sciscoe of Indianapolis, IN; Tammy (Bill) Crown of Portola Valley, CA; Wendy (Aaron) Brookman of Gilbert, AZ; Duane (Juanita) Long of Lewisville, TX; Kelli Stover of Marion, IL; and Mark Long of Prattville, AL. Interment will be at the Black Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Franklin, Virginia. To view an extended obituary please visit www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now