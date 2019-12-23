|
Elsie E. Lindsey
Carmel - The light and heart of our family has gone. Elsie Lindsey passed away at 6:05 on Friday, December 20, 2019. She suffered a massive stroke around 10:00 the night of the 19th. The Carmel Paramedics were so gentle with her. The doctors, nurses and technicians of St. Vincent 86th Street Emergency Room were amazing, and so very caring with her. The Chaplain brought comfort to Elsie by singing a beautiful song, "Peace Be Still and Know" - her favorite Bible verse.
Elsie E. Lindsey was the daughter of Bertha Frances Pascoe White and Stanley Brink. She was born March 1930 in the Poughkeepsie, New York, hospital.
Elsie met her husband Fred as a blind date at the Army-Navy Football game when Fred was a plebe at the US Military Academy at West Point, New York. After they were engaged, he took her home to meet his parents in Oklahoma. She politely informed his father that she was the best thing that would ever happen to his son. She certainly was! Elsie took care of her husband and children, and created a warm and welcoming home for her family. This year she celebrated her 89th birthday with her family—husband Fred, and daughters, Cheryl and Robin (Roberta)—in their Carmel, IN home.
Elsie, a beautiful, loving, kind woman, endured incredible struggles and with God's help survived them all. This last battle was one God won! He took her home where she can dance and sing with the angles, quilt with the heavenly hosts, and prepare some of her fabulous meals for those she loved who preceded her including her stillborn son, parents, and numerous family members and friends.
We have no doubt that she is with God. She loved her Savior, studied the Bible daily, and was a shining example of His gracious love.
She is survived by her husband Fred; daughters, Cheryl and Robin, as well as her sister, Roberta (Bobbie) Doty, and niece, Susan (Susie) Doty; brother-in-law, Gerald (Gerry) Lindsey, his daughter, Donna, and son, Austin; nieces, Jan Snyder Stiles (husband David), and Becky Snyder Smith (husband Jack), and numerous cousins and friends.
Family and friends will gather at 10 am Friday, December 27, 2019 in Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 1605 E 106th Street, Indianapolis, IN, with the Funeral Service beginning at 12 noon.
Elsie will be interred in the Field of Valor, Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis, IN.
Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield, is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019