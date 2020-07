Elsie F. Nortonformerly Danville - passed away in Bradenton, Florida on July 2, 2020.Elsie is survived by daughter Carol & son-in-law, Steven and sister Rosemary Neumann.She was preceded in death by her son Noel Glenn.She will be truly missed by her beloved nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.Visitation will be Thursday, July 9 from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm followed by Memorial Service at King Solomon Temple Chapel, Washington Park North, Indianapolis.Condolences may be left at www.flannerbuchanan.com