Elsie F. Norton
formerly Danville - passed away in Bradenton, Florida on July 2, 2020.
Elsie is survived by daughter Carol & son-in-law, Steven and sister Rosemary Neumann.
She was preceded in death by her son Noel Glenn.
She will be truly missed by her beloved nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 9 from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm followed by Memorial Service at King Solomon Temple Chapel, Washington Park North, Indianapolis.
Condolences may be left at www.flannerbuchanan.com