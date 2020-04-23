|
Elsie (Oppman) Segal
Indianapolis - 92, passed away April 22, 2020. The daughter of Mor and Ella Oppman, Elsie was born November 24, 1927 in Gary, IN. She spent her entire childhood in Northwest Indiana and graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1945. Elsie married Allan Segal on August 3, 1947, and the couple lived in Indianapolis for all 65 years of their marriage. Elsie, her husband and her in-laws owned the Martindale Avenue Big 10 Market from 1951-72. She later worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield for 17 years and finished her career at Fortis Benefits in 2007.
Elsie was a member of the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation and local Hadassah chapter. She enjoyed participating in Toastmasters events and playing Mahjong with her friends. Elsie also served as an interpreter for Hungarian families that moved to Indianapolis in the late 1950s.
An only child, Elsie was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was deeply invested in her family and always looked forward to celebrating special occasions with them.
Elsie was preceded in death by her loving parents and husband. She is survived by her children, Elliott (Carol) Segal and Jackie (Lee Roy) Lawson of Indianapolis; grandsons, Matt (Jenifer) Segal of St. Louis, Bobby (Rachel) Segal of Fort Branch, IN, and Corey Lawson of Indianapolis; and five great-grandchildren.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be a private graveside service. For those wishing to make a donation, please select a .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020