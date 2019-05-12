|
Elsie West Prather Castle
Carmel, IN. - Elsie Castle 94, passed away late Friday May 3, 2019. Her family is carrying out her wishes that there be no service. Burial at Washington East Cemetery.
The family wants to thank all her caregivers and many friends at Carmel Care for taking such good care of her. We'd also like to thank those from St. Vincent Hospice who kept her comfortable till the very end.
For full obituary please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 12, 2019