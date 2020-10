Elsie WilsonPlainfield - Elsie H. Wilson, age 102, passed on September 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wilson, her son Randall Wilson, and four sisters.She is survived by her grandchildren Christina (Pete) Mason and Ryan Wilson. Her daughter-in-law Carrie (Gary) Slayton, two nieces, three nephews and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Mon Oct 5, 2020 from 11 am - 1 pm. Funeral Services to begin at 1 pm at Flanner Buchanan Washington Park East.