Elson Lucian Clayton
Indianapolis - 102 years old, passed away peacefully at his home May 13, 2020. He was born June 6, 1917. Elson was married for 70 years to Nellie Fern (Walters) and was a devoted husband, father of five, grandfather (10) and great-grandfather (13). His lifespan has included two pandemics.
Elson graduated from Indiana University in 1939, and taught Commercial classes at Booneville High School from 1939-1940. He obtained his Masters of Science degree in 1941 and went to work for Indiana Bell Telephone Company as an auditor for three years. On June 6, 1944 (D Day and his birthday), he joined the Internal Revenue Service and served as an internal revenue agent auditing businesses for 33 years, retiring in 1977. He served as an active elder for the Fountain Square Church of Christ in Indianapolis, Indiana for over 50 years. Elson was recognized for 70 years of membership in the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite. He loved gardening and was known for his home-grown tomatoes.
Elson was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Fern (Walters); father, Thomas Perry Clayton; his mother, Mary Blanche Clayton; his brother, Eugene Emil Clayton; his sister, Lois Evelyn Anderson; his granddaughter, Anne Elizabeth Clayton; and his grandson, Jeremy John Clayton. Elson is survived by his children, Carolyn (David) McVicker (Winter Haven, FL), John (Yvonne) (Cicero, IN), Robert (Ruth Ann) (Noblesville, IN) Richard (Indianapolis, IN) and Linda Snodgrass (Indianapolis, IN). He was blessed with the following grandchildren, Theresa (Lamar) Spann (Umatilla, FL), Joshua (Nikki) Clayton (Indianapolis), Jeremy Clayton (Cicero, IN) deceased, Anne Elizabeth Clayton (deceased), Ross (Anne) Clayton (Zionsville, IN), Amy (Aaron) Rickleff (Indianapolis, IN), Brett (Aubrey) Clayton (Westfield, IN), John (Stephanie) Snodgrass (Plainwell, MI), Jeffrey Snodgrass and Stephen Snodgrass (Indianapolis). There are 13 great-grandchildren, Emily Grace Mason (Gainesville, FL), Sophia and Briar Clayton (Zionsville, IN), Samuel, Mac, Bennett and Oliver Clayton (Zionsville, IN), Caroline and June Rickleff (Indianapolis, IN), and Roman, Atticus and Saige Clayton (Westfield, IN) and Amelia Ann Snodgrass (Plainwell, MI). The family wishes to express their appreciation to both Richard Clayton (son and caregiver) and Bonnie Smith (Kendrid Hospice) for their hours of devotion and care for Dad.
Visitation will be Monday, May 18, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Greenwood, IN.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elson's name to Fountain Square Church of Christ and/or a charity of the donor's choice. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020.