Elva F. Mears
Indianapolis - Elva Frazier Mears, 76 of Greenfield, IN passed away November 24, 2020.
A native of Ranger, WV, she raised her family in Indianapolis with her husband of 39 years, George who preceded her in death.
She retired from Mallory Capacitor Co. after 23 years as an Export Sales Correspondent in 2003.
She dedicated her life to serving the poor, the homebound, the elderly, and especially her extensive family.
Devoted to Warren Baptist Church, Warren Little League, and most of the "east side" community, she touched many lives.
Her favorite pastimes were crafting beautiful quilts, yardwork, and anticipating the family reunions.
Survivors include son Gregory (Cheryl) Mears; daughter Tamara (Michael) Hipkiss; grandchildren Mary-Clayre Brotzge, Brittany Hipkiss, Hannah (Tre) Johnson, and Shane Hipkiss; great-grandson Jaxtyn; brother Ronnie Frazier; sister-in-law Wanda Frazier; and many much-loved nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
The family is holding private services. She will be laid to rest at Washington Park East Cemetery.
.