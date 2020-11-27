1/1
Elva F. Mears
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elva F. Mears

Indianapolis - Elva Frazier Mears, 76 of Greenfield, IN passed away November 24, 2020.

A native of Ranger, WV, she raised her family in Indianapolis with her husband of 39 years, George who preceded her in death.

She retired from Mallory Capacitor Co. after 23 years as an Export Sales Correspondent in 2003.

She dedicated her life to serving the poor, the homebound, the elderly, and especially her extensive family.

Devoted to Warren Baptist Church, Warren Little League, and most of the "east side" community, she touched many lives.

Her favorite pastimes were crafting beautiful quilts, yardwork, and anticipating the family reunions.

Survivors include son Gregory (Cheryl) Mears; daughter Tamara (Michael) Hipkiss; grandchildren Mary-Clayre Brotzge, Brittany Hipkiss, Hannah (Tre) Johnson, and Shane Hipkiss; great-grandson Jaxtyn; brother Ronnie Frazier; sister-in-law Wanda Frazier; and many much-loved nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

The family is holding private services. She will be laid to rest at Washington Park East Cemetery.

To leave a memory for the family visit FlannerBuchanan.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved