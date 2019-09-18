Services
Indianapolis - Elva Juanita Crenshaw, 82, Indianapolis, entered into eternal rest on September 9, 2019.

She was a longtime member of St. Paul Baptist Church, where she served on the Usher Board and taught Sunday school. She embarked upon a career at Western Electric when the facility closed in Indianapolis she relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, and retired after 43 years of service. During most of this time she was also a hair stylist in Haughville.

On Saturday September 21, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 pm with visitation from 10 am until 12 pm, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church 1301 North Goodlet Avenue with interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.

The widow of Harold Arnold "Bucky" Crenshaw, those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Tamra Lynn Crenshaw; sons, Danny Maurice Crenshaw (Elaine) , and Steven Keith Crenshaw (Yolanda), San Marcos, CA. 4 grandchildren; sisters, Vivian E. Newby, Carson, CA, Electa J. Burnett, M. Carol Majors and Lula M. Patton.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
