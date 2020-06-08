Elvira Anna Marie Barchetta White
Elvira Anna Marie Barchetta White, most commonly known as Vera, passed on peacefully on Sunday, June 6, 2020.
She was born of Julius and Emma Barchetta, both Italian immigrants, on July 16, 1930 and grew up in Detroit, graduating from Redford High School and Wayne State University. Vera continued her education several years later receiving her Master's degree in journalism from Ball State University. She was a teacher of history, social studies and journalism and actually started the journalism program and school paper at Carmel Junior High in the late 1960s.
Vera taught for several decades and held her students to high expectations and standards. She was totally not politically correct and had little patience for whiney, well-connected parents who thought their children deserved special considerations.
Vera was an accomplished pianist and quite talented at art and all kinds of crafts. In the early 1970s, she learned to fly and successfully soloed in a Piper PA-28, an accomplishment that amazes her children now more than it did then!
Vera is survived by her three children, Mark (Linda) White of Eddyville, KY, Michael (Deadra) White of Noblesville, IN, and Julie (Bruce) Hanson of Baltic, SD; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her parents; her former husband, Bertram T. White; and her only granddaughter, Abigail Lynn White.
Arrangements and a private service will be provided by Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes. Burial will be at Crownland Cemetery in Noblesville.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society for Hamilton County, 1721 Pleasant Street, Suite B, Noblesville, IN 46060.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.