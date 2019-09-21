|
|
Emily Ann (Hegman) Ehmer
San Antonio, TX. - On Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Dr. Emily Ann (Hegman) Ehmer loving partner and mother of two, passed away at the age of 68 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born February 27, 1951 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Robert and Edna (Howard) Hegman, their fourth daughter in a family that grew to five daughters and two sons.
Emily grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio and attended grade school at St.Antoninus. She graduated from Seton High School in 1969. Emily studied at School of Art at the University of Cincinnati where she met her husband, Michael Ehmer. They started a family and she returned to her art studies at Butler University with a BA in Arts Administration. Emily was a reporter and editor for Topics Newspapers including the Westfield Enterprise and the Noblesville Daily Ledger. After divorcing, Emily charted a new path into public relations for the Hamilton County (IN) Parks & Recreation Department and worked to establish funding for several projects at Cool Creek Park in Westfield that continue today. She continued as a PR & development director for nonprofit organizations focused on children and domestic abuse in the Indianapolis area. She also owned a marketing and communications company focused on promoting Indianapolis arts organizations and performing artists.
Later in life, Emily returned to graduate school receiving an MA in Public Relations from Ball State University and a PhD in Mass Communication at Indiana University. Most recently, Emily served as an associate professor with the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Texas State University in San Marcos. She touched the lives of many as a mentor and supporter through her multifaceted professional life. Her other devoted passions included painting, gardening and music. Emily was preceded in death by her father Bob, mother Edna, and sisters Virgina and Judy. She is survived by her partner Frank of Indianapolis, Indiana, her daughter Molly of Grayland, Washington, her son Adam and his wife Doranne of San Antonio, Texas, sisters Dianne Stern and Teresa Cawman, and brothers Mark and Steve Hegman. At the request of the deceased, no memorial service will be held.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019