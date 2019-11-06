|
|
96, passed away November 5, 2019. She was born May 11, 1923 to the late Michael J. and Anna Kempf Egolf. Emily graduated from Cleveland High School in Brooklyn, New York. She married John J. Sehr on March 2, 1946, and he preceded her in death March 15, 2005. Emily proudly served in the U.S. Navy, Specialist (X) Third Class. She was later employed with Hart Bakery as a cake decorator. Emily was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She was a member of Indiana Chapter U.S. Navy WAVES Indiana WW II and was privileged to participate on the Veterans Honor Flight.
Visitation will be today, Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 8540 E. 16th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219.
Emily is survived by her daughters, JoAnn Short (Don), Jean Scotten (Kent), and Jayne Smiley (Mark); grandchildren, Jill Bodart (Mark Hueble), JaNean Rau (Scott), Jennifer Waitt (John), Amy McDaniel (Dave), Jon Robert Hartsock, Jayme Smiley (Marcus Halterman); and Markis Smiley; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. Emily was preceded in death by her son, John Michael Sehr; and brother, Mike Egolf.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or Kelly Cares Foundation Tackles Breast Cancer. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019