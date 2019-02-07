|
Emily Elizabeth Hall
Carmel - Emily Elizabeth Hall, 33, Carmel, passed away February 3, 2019. She was born October 29, 1985, in Orlando, FL, the daughter of James Robert and Kathi Conlin Hall.
Emily was a 2004 graduate of Sycamore High School (Cincinnati). In 2008, she graduated from Miami University (Ohio) with a B.S.in Business. More recently, she earned her teacher's license from Indiana Wesleyan University. She worked for two years at the Oaks Academy in Indianapolis. In 2014, Emily's desire to teach, travel and serve others took her to Seoul, South Korea. Here she taught for two years at the Kangnam Pride Institute. She was able to visit many Asian countries during her school breaks. On her way back to the U.S., she and a friend spent 3 months traveling through more of Asia and most of Europe. They visited 20 different countries. She has made many friends from around the world. She was currently a first grade teacher at Coram Deo Academy in Carmel.
Emily was a lover of Jesus, family, friends, music, art, sports and helping others. She went on seven mission trips including a six week trip to Africa. She was a beloved teacher. Not just by her elementary students, but also by those she taught in Bible studies, Young Life groups and church youth groups. She sang with Worship teams from junior high until today.
In keeping with Emily's generous spirit, she was able to continue to give to others by being an organ donor. Even in her passing, she is still making a difference in people's lives.
She is survived by her loving parents, Jim and Kathi Hall; brother, Matthew (Amanda) Hall; nephew, Conor Hall; paternal grandparents, Harry and Velma Hall; aunts and uncles, Mark (Julia) Conlin, Greg Conlin, Steve (Julie) Conlin, Chris (Stacey) Conlin, and Tom Hall; and four cousins, Kelly Conlin, Jensen Conlin, Noah Conlin, and Liam Conlin. She was preceded in passing by her maternal grandparents, Paul Edward and Ardeth Conlin; and aunt, Nancy Hall Hines.
A Celebration of her Life will be at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 10, 2019, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 4780 East 126th Street. A visitation with family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel, 325 East Carmel Drive. Memorial contributions may be directed to Missionaries: Jacob and Betsy Smith, Within Global Reach or make donations in Emily's name to the charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 7, 2019