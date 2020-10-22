1/1
Emily Fetzer Haile
1960 - 2020
Emily Fetzer Haile

Indianapolis - Emily (Fetzer) Haile, 60, Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on October 21, 2020. She was born on May 13, 1960 in The Bronx, New York City, New York to parents, Albert Fetzer and Emily (Herbert) Ohab.

Emily earned her master's degree in Social Work from the IU School of Social Work. She served with several organizations throughout her career, most recently with the Domestic Relations Counseling Bureau (DRCB), retiring from there in March 2020.

Emily was passionate about the things she cared about. She was caring and compassionate and loved spending time with those she loved. She enjoyed hiking, visiting the beach, cross-stitch, reading and listening to music.

Emily is survived by her husband of 30 years, Christopher Haile; sons, Brendan and Liam Haile; siblings: Mary Clements (Brian), Karen Spears (Jessie), and Eric Fetzer (Kandy); as well as her loving extended family and beloved friends.

Emily was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Fetzer and Emily (Herbert) Ohab.

Family and friends may call from 4pm until 8pm on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 4600 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208, of which Emily was a member. Burial will follow the mass in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Emily's honor to Ovar'Coming Together, 2625 N. Meridian Street, Suite #108, Indianapolis, IN 46208 (https://www.ovariancancerin.org/).






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
