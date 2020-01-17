|
Emily Kathleen Wujek
Zionsville - Emily passed away in Indianapolis on Tuesday, January 14, age 24 years. Emily was born in Indianapolis on November 16, 1995 to Dennis and Jackie (Sullivan) Wujek. She was a loving daughter and sister who cared for animals - especially her cats Ravioli and LeMeowski. Emily treasured her time spent at summer Camp Palawopec in southern Indiana and her favorite holiday was Halloween. She liked listening to Frank Sinatra and putting together puzzles. Emily enjoyed her trips to Yellowstone and Niagara Falls and San Francisco but was especially fond of the Red River Gorge cliffs in Kentucky. She enjoyed a rare steak, Ale-8-one soda, and sour Skittles. Emily was a beautiful and brave young lady who, above all, loved her family. She will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, left to cherish her memory are her two brothers, Robert (Becka) Wujek of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Christopher of Zionsville; maternal grandparents Robert and Jackie Sullivan of Johns Creek, Georgia. Aunt Donna and Uncle Brian Hunt of Saginaw, Michigan (cousins Shelby and Nicole); and Aunt Anne and Uncle Robert Sullivan of Wilmette, Illinois (cousins Joseph and Caroline). Emily was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Ted and Ann Wujek.
Visitation will take place at Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville, 105 W. Pine St., Zionsville on Sunday, January 19, from 4- 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass for Emily will be celebrated on Monday, January 20 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Zionsville with additional visitation at the church one hour prior to service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Hope Academy of Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020