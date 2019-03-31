|
Emily M. Bean
Indianapolis - 31, passed away March 26, 2019. She was born March 16, 1988 to the late William M., Sr. and Nancy L. Bean. Emily was a graduate of Greenfield Central High School. She was a strong willed lady who loved animals, doing hair and makeup for friends and family; and a free spirit who lit up any room she entered.
Visitation will be Monday, April 1, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.
Emily is survived by her brother, Michael Bean; fiancé, Blake Pleak; maternal grandmother, Jeannie Burgin; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and her beloved dogs, Jack, Jazzie, Diesel and Kirby. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Our Brothers Our Sisters Place, 2526 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, IN 46218. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 31, 2019