Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Bean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily M. Bean


1988 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Emily M. Bean Obituary
Emily M. Bean

Indianapolis - 31, passed away March 26, 2019. She was born March 16, 1988 to the late William M., Sr. and Nancy L. Bean. Emily was a graduate of Greenfield Central High School. She was a strong willed lady who loved animals, doing hair and makeup for friends and family; and a free spirit who lit up any room she entered.

Visitation will be Monday, April 1, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.

Emily is survived by her brother, Michael Bean; fiancé, Blake Pleak; maternal grandmother, Jeannie Burgin; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and her beloved dogs, Jack, Jazzie, Diesel and Kirby. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Our Brothers Our Sisters Place, 2526 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, IN 46218. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now