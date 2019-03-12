|
Emily (Jerrell) Stanke
Brownsburg - 38, passed away March 8, 2019. She was born June 24, 1980 to Walter P. and Lori E. Jerrell. Emily was a graduate of Morristown High School. She was a self-employed insurance agent for many years. Emily enjoyed traveling, shopping, golfing, gymnastics and most importantly spending time with her family and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. with funeral services there Friday at 12 noon.
Emily is survived by her son, Randy Stanke; parents, Lori (Mark) Bowman and Walter (Becky) Jerrell; sisters, Alison and Abby Jerrell; and four nieces and one nephew. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Misty Eyes Animal Center, P.O. Box 1202, Brownsburg, IN 46112. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 12, 2019